IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians

    01:05

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

    02:09

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

    02:57

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

    00:43

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

    07:47

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

    07:31

  • Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians

    06:26

  • Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'

    08:22

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years'

    01:16

  • 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine

    03:11

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

    03:29

  • Watts: ‘Mud season’ slows Russian advances in Ukraine

    02:07

  • Engel: In Ukraine, 'people aren't making plans … they're just making weapons'

    02:52

  • Russia attacks art school, steps up attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    01:14

  • Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’

    02:12

  • Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on

    01:36

  • Russia bombs art school turned shelter: Mariupol ‘wiped off the face of the Earth’

    02:33

  • Russia’s propaganda machine

    01:50

NBC News

Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school

01:12

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his efforts in brokering talks with Russia. Zelenskyy also denounced the Russian strike on an art school in Mariupol where civilians were seeking refuge.March 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians

    01:05

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

    02:09

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

    02:57

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

    00:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All