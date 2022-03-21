Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ‘fighting for salvation’ amid Russian bombardment
02:15
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said the sound of air raid sirens had become normal across the country, adding that Ukrainians are “fighting for salvation with one of the strongest armies in the world.” President Zelenskyy also appealed to the rest of Europe, saying that Russia wants to go “much farther than Ukraine.”March 21, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ‘fighting for salvation’ amid Russian bombardment
02:15
UP NEXT
Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled
01:26
Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion
02:57
'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol
03:07
Mariupol residents suffer under continued Russian bombardment
01:18
Ukrainian soldiers declare ‘victory will be ours’ as Russian invasion enters fourth week