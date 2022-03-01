Zelenskyy: Quicker sanctions and no-fly zone could have stopped invasion
Speaking in a heavily guarded government compound, Ukraine’s leader said he had warned President Biden and the E.U. that more help was needed. “I told them that Ukraine will fight, will fight more than anyone else but we, just by ourselves, left alone against Russia, we simply cannot manage.”March 1, 2022
