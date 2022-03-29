‘Ukrainians are not naive people’: Zelenskyy on peace talks progress
"These signals can't silence the explosions of Russian shells,” said the Ukrainian leader. He went on to mock the idea that Russia was voluntarily giving ground around Kyiv and Chernihiv, praising instead the “courageous and effective actions that have forced the enemy to pull back.”March 29, 2022
