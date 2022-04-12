IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks

    Exclusive: Obama weighs in on war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of chemical attacks in Mariupol

  • Australia: Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine would 'breach international law'

  • Ukrainian forces perform controlled explosion on mines left by Russian troops

  • Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’

  • Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

  • Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

  • Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion

  • Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

  • Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

  • Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas

  • Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'

Zelenskyy urges European Union to impose tougher sanctions on Russian oil, banks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union on Tuesday to impose tougher sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas. The Ukrainian president also told the Lithuanian parliament that Russian soldiers had committed crimes across the country, not just in Bucha, where Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians.April 12, 2022

