IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • 'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy urges the world to show support for Ukraine as war nears a month

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

    01:37

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

    01:55

  • ‘How much more of a war crime you want to see?’: Klitschko brothers angry at Kyiv press conference

    01:36

  • ‘In order for freedom to prevail, it needs to be well armed’: Zelenskyy asks France for military aid

    01:23

  • Watch: Drone footage shows damage to Mariupol residential area after Russian shelling

    00:47

  • Schools open their classrooms – and hearts – to Ukrainian students

    02:21

  • Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

    03:41

  • Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol

    03:45

  • Biden to attend emergency NATO summit in Europe

    01:01

  • Russia steps up attack on Kyiv even as its forces take major losses

    02:27

  • Workers recover charred remains of Holocaust survivor killed in Kharkiv

    01:13

  • 100,000 people in Mariupol living under inhumane conditions, Zelenskyy says

    00:58

  • Watch: Russia launches satellite featuring letter Z

    00:48

  • Zelenskyy says talks with Russia are 'very difficult'

    00:25

  • Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

    01:49

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

    01:57

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38

NBC News

Zelenskyy urges the world to show support for Ukraine as war nears a month

01:25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on people around the world to show support for Ukraine by gathering in their cities and making themselves "visible and heard."March 24, 2022

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • 'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy urges the world to show support for Ukraine as war nears a month

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

    01:37

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

    01:55

  • ‘How much more of a war crime you want to see?’: Klitschko brothers angry at Kyiv press conference

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All