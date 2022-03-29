Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers
01:37
In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions against Russia and says Irpin was “liberated” and Russian forces are being pushed away from Kyiv.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers
01:37
UP NEXT
What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?
12:15
Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine
02:14
Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies
02:03
Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa
01:49
Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’