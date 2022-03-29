IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers

    What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?

  • Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

  • Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies   

  • Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa

  • Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

  • Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time

  • Parents, teachers clear rubble from Kharkiv school hit by Russian missile

  • Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine

  • Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

  • Watch: Volunteers modify truck with armor for military use in Lviv, Ukraine

  • Russia ‘afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists,’ Zelenskyy says

  • MTP Compressed: Ukrainian ambassador, senators react to Biden’s walked-back regime change call

  • Jeh Johnson: It's a ‘statement of fact,’ Biden should not ‘walk back’ Putin comments

  • Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’

  • Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’

  • Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians

  • Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine

  • Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'We heard President Biden loud and clear' after his call for Putin's removal

Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions against Russia and says Irpin was “liberated” and Russian forces are being pushed away from Kyiv.March 29, 2022

