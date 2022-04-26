IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy warns those who fight Ukraine ‘you will lose’

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:33

  • Infant among civilians killed in Odesa attack

    02:14

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Why President Biden did not travel with top officials to Ukraine

    01:59

  • Watch: Large fire at oil depot in western Russia

    00:24

  • Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with Zelenskyy

    02:18

  • Sec. of State Blinken and Defense Sec. Austin meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

    07:53

  • Civilians 'sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant' plead for help

    01:17

  • Blinken, Austin tell Zelenskyy his courage is inspirational during Kyiv visit

    02:08

  • Secretaries Blinken, Austin speak on meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:32

  • President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

  • MTP Compressed: White House provides additional aid to Ukraine amid domestic policy struggles

    02:09

  • Blunt: US should ‘be thinking’ about reopening embassy in Ukraine

    01:14

  • Zhovkva: UN ‘not authorized’ to speak on behalf of Ukraine in Putin meetings

    00:59

  • Pressure mounts on Biden administration ahead of Ukraine visit

    02:32

  • Top US officials to meet with President Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    02:15

  • Zelenskyy asks God to "save all Ukrainians" in Easter message

    00:57

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of killing 'tens of thousands' in Mariupol

    01:14

NBC News

Zelenskyy warns those who fight Ukraine ‘you will lose’

01:41

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address that sanctions have taken away the future of Russia and warned that anyone wanting to restore an old empire in Ukraine “you will lose.”April 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy warns those who fight Ukraine ‘you will lose’

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Report claims U.S. decided not to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend

    03:39

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:33

  • Infant among civilians killed in Odesa attack

    02:14

  • Biden’s 'Uniting for Ukraine’ program to admit Ukrainian refugees begins

    03:35

  • Why President Biden did not travel with top officials to Ukraine

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All