‘Ukraine’s freedom is on the line’: Biden backs Zelenskyy in joint conference04:53
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'06:15
- UP NEXT
Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House04:44
Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'01:02
Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy02:49
‘Putin is laughing at us’ for not passing more Ukraine aid, says Democratic congressman07:57
Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid01:42
‘We’re running out of time,’ Sen. Murphy says as funding negotiations for Ukraine aid stall08:40
A new stove helps this elderly Ukrainian to face the winter despite war01:06
Wife of Ukraine spy chief hospitalized after allegedly being poisoned02:30
Ukraine says Kyiv hit by largest drone attack since war started00:58
Dramatic battle video shows Ukrainian raid on Russian trenches near Bakhmut01:18
Zelenskyy says he only needs ‘24 minutes’ to explain to Trump he ‘can’t bring peace’ in Ukraine02:47
Full Zelenskyy: ‘We are not ready to give our freedom to this f---ing terrorist Putin’43:51
Blinken, Austin urge Senate for additional aid to Israel and Ukraine01:24
Breaking down the geopolitical implications of war02:34
Biden’s push for Israel and Ukraine aid hampered by House turmoil01:55
Biden condemns actions of Hamas terrorists and Russian President Putin01:26
Biden to deliver prime-time address on Israel and Ukraine01:21
Inside Ukraine's drone combat strategy05:07
‘Ukraine’s freedom is on the line’: Biden backs Zelenskyy in joint conference04:53
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy: 'We stand firm no matter what Putin tries'06:15
- UP NEXT
Biden meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House04:44
Schumer on Zelenskyy's call for support: 'He needs the aid quickly'01:02
Speaker Johnson addresses meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy02:49
‘Putin is laughing at us’ for not passing more Ukraine aid, says Democratic congressman07:57
Play All