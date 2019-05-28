Our KYV partnerships have taken on many enriching, inspiring forms:
Our Grow Your Value bonus contest was a deeply moving finale to our national conference. Our three finalists, selected from hundreds of social media submissions, were given expert coaching, styling and other support, ahead of their live pitches to Mika and our panel of judges on why they deserved a $25,000 raise. Danielle Oceguera, a student and talent development coordinator, blew away the judges and audience, and to huge cheers won the grand prize underwritten by our partner ADP.
Our Julep Beauty partner created a specially-named Know Your Value lipstick for the day, with 10 percent sales proceeds going to our non-profit partner Dress for Success, and Gravitas, our chic fashion and workwear partner, renamed its signature Ida dress as the Know Your Value dress and helped style our Grow Your Value content participants. Both companies also offered their clothing lines to our attendees.