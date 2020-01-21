How to reclaim your credibility after you screw up at work

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Know Your Value staff

Everyone messes up at work. But when you screw up big time, you’re facing a much bigger challenge, especially if you feel like your professional credibility is hanging by a thread.

But you also have an opportunity to fix your mistake, and show your boss that you’re a quick-thinking, problem solver.

In the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, Mika Brzezinski and Daniela Pierre-Bravo, co-authors of “Earn It! Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond,” give their best advice to readers who are facing major work dilemmas.

This included an accountant who made a huge financial mistake, a photographer who accidently broke an expensive piece of equipment and an employee who bragged to her boss about partying the weekend away and missing her graduation ceremony. Ouch!

Here’s how these readers can bounce back, according to Brzezinski and Pierre-Bravo: