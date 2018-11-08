Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

By Lindsey China

Women lead parade of victories to help Democrats win the House

Women played a crucial role during this week’s midterm elections both as candidates and activists. Their involvement helped the Democratic Party take control of the House of Representatives and resulted in several historic milestones. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts became the first woman of color in her state’s congressional delegation. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota became the first Muslim women in Congress. Deb Haaland of Arizona became the first Native American woman in Congress.

What you can learn from this family of multi-generational founders

Womaze, an app focused on self-empowerment for women, features ways for women to focus on mental health, body image, relationships, spirituality and self-care. And it’s run entirely by four women in the same family between the ages 17 to 52. Forbes profiled the Wiser family, and its members shared tips for those considering running a company with their family. “Womaze has shown me that there is nothing more powerful than a group of women with one shared mission,” said Hannah Wiser, 17. “When you find the people who share your goals, hopes, and dreams, hold onto them. For me, they just happened to be my family.”

Women are placing their “I Voted” stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s grave

Women living near Rochester, New York, flocked to the polls on Election Day and then visited the grave of Susan B. Anthony to pay homage to the suffragist. Dozens of “I Voted” stickers adorned Anthony’s gravestone on Nov. 6. One woman expressed her thanks to Susan B. Anthony and then tweeted, “I cannot even imagine a world in which I would not have the right to vote…”

Saudi Arabia was the last place in the world to allow women to drive. Manal al-Sharif helped change that

Manal al-Sharif made history when she posted a video online of herself driving in Saudi Arabia in 2011, which was illegal. The daring move sparked the women’s fight for the right to get behind the wheel in her country. This week, Al-Sharif, 39, was picked by Glamour as on of its 2018 Women of the Year. Reflecting on her activism, she told the magazine that she was always curious as a little girl. “I was always questioning: Why are there no women leaders? We were invisible in my society, and that bothered me so much,” she said.