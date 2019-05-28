KYV engages all over the country to empower women. Mika spent International Women’s Day in Detroit with the members of the Women’s Alliance of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, communicating her personal story of how she learned to become her own fiercest advocate, and sharing powerful strategies and tactics applicable to all women.
In Washington, D.C, Mika and the KYV team joined the Mortgage Bankers Association Summit for Women in Real Estate Finance and rallied the crowd with KYV’s signature content messaging.
One of our KYV highlights has been our ongoing collaboration with our partner Independence Blue Cross on a custom KYV employee enrichment program. Our IBC cohort partners joined us at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia as well as the national summit in San Francisco to celebrate and deepen our work together.
"Earn It," Mika’s latest KYV book, written with Daniela Pierre-Bravo, aimed at early career development for Millenials, was released May 7, with a first event in NYC at the NBC Experience Store at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on May 16th.