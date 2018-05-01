Laura Brown of InStyle is opening doors

Get the Know Your Value newsletter.
“Every woman is a badass… it’s in all of us,” says Editor in Chief of InStyle Magazine, Laura Brown.
And while the news often focuses on the big, dramatic shows of greatness that momentarily capture our national attention, Brown is more interested in highlighting reliability and dedication.
Speaking to Mika Brzezinski, she explains, “It’s about showing up and it’s about being consistent. That is really important to me.”
To highlight women who “show up, speak up, and get things done,” Brown launched the ongoing InStyle Badass Women Series.
Serena Williams is appropriately gracing the cover of this August’s Badass Women Inaugural Issue.
