Mika's message to parents of teens during the coronavirus outbreak

Social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak is easier said than done, especially if you have teenagers or your children are home from college.

But they need to know that the pandemic is no joke, and their actions today will save lives tomorrow, said Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski.

“They just don’t feel vulnerable if can’t see it or feel it. It’s just not real to them…Our kids don’t take kindly to changing their lives — from take out, to hanging out,” noted Brzezinski, who has two daughters.

So how do you communicate the seriousness of social distancing to your older children?

Brzezinski suggested holding a family meeting, even if it’s on the phone, if everyone is spread out geographically or if the parents are divorced.

“Get on the same page as parents. This is a crisis and let them know that. Make a family plan. Talk it through. Let them see and hear that this is really serious and that you as parents mean business," she said.

Brzezinski wants to hear what you’re doing to keep your teens busy and safe during this unprecedented time. Send your solutions and ideas to knowyourvalue@nbcuni.com.