By Know Your Value staff
With diverse backgrounds and expertise, our distinguished national summit speakers featured a compelling array of leaders and newsmakers from all around the country, with a keynote address from U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.
Our dynamic panelists represented companies and organizations including Salesforce, The New York Times, Sean Combs Enterprises, Times Up, Bloomberg Technology, Stanford University, Women for Women International and many more. CEOs, entrepreneurs, experts in personal finance and body language, activists, and journalists enthusiastically engaged with our audience on a range of topics including, confidence, salary negotiating, pay equality, raising capital and wellness.