By Jillian Kramer

There’s an easy way you can improve your career and reach your job goals each day—in the time it takes you to commute to work. It’s listening to podcasts! Whether you want to snag a promotion, switch careers, or take a side hustle full time, there’s a podcast out there to help. Here is a list of our 10 favorites. Download them now and chase your dream job!

1. The School of Greatness

After an injury prevented Lewis Howes from continuing to play professional football, he became a New York Times bestselling author and lifestyle entrepreneur. He also has a podcast aimed at sharing “inspiring stories from the most brilliant business minds, world-class athletes and influential celebrities on the planet to help you find out what makes great people great,” according to his website. With topics such as “How to be your best self” and “Defy regret and break your limits,” you’re sure to leave this podcast feeling motivated.

2. Pivot

Ready for a change in your career—a new job, or even a new career path? If so, the "Pivot" podcast is for you. On the podcast, host Jenny Blake, the author of "Pivot: The only move that matters is your next one" and former Google career coach, inspires you to find “opportunity in unexpected places through practical tips and tools,” according to the podcast’s site.

3. Accidental Creative

"The Accidental Creative" tackles topics and asks questions we can all relate to: Is it always wrong to copy? What are the common factors of change-makers? Why do we put pressure on ourselves to always be successful? No matter where you are in your career, you will find something on "Accidental Creative," hosted by Todd Henry, that will speak directly to you.

4. Safe for Work

We all run into sticky situations at the office. How do we navigate them? "Safe for Work" has the answer. Hosts Liz Dolan and Rico Gagliano “give advice on everything from how to avoid burnout on the job to how to fake an illness when you’re calling in sick,” according to the podcast description. (Note: We aren’t endorsing faking an illness to get out of work!)

5. Side Hustle School

"Side Hustle School" is “a daily show for everyone who works a regular job and wants to start an income-earning project on the side,” according to the podcast description. For each episode, host Chris Guillebeau, the New York Times bestselling author of "The $100 startup," interviews a new entrepreneur whose side hustle has taken off to get their tips for success.

6. Lead to Win

Whether you’re a boss or would simply like to lead your team to success, "Lead to Win" can help you do that. The podcast provides “actionable insights to help you win at work, succeed at life, and lead with confidence,” according to the podcast description. Recent episodes include “Generosity pays,” “How to deliver on deadline,” “Self-care as a leadership discipline” and “How to create new products.”

7. Being Boss

Calling all freelancers and entrepreneurs! When you work for yourself, a whole unique host of questions and problems can present themselves. But "Being Boss" can help. With episodes such as “Self-limiting beliefs and goal setting” and “Build a community for your business,” the podcast and its hosts, Emily Thompson and Kathleen Shannon, “dig into the mindset, habits, routines and boundaries that help you make money doing what you love,” the podcast site says.

8. The Angie Lee Show

“Angie Lee is your hilarious and wicked smart business bestie you’ve always wanted,” this podcast promises. Lee went from being in debt to running a seven-figure business—so if you want tips for making your business successful financially, you’ll really want to tune in.

9. Manager Tools

"Manager Tools" will help you become a better boss by tackling topics such as how to make a good hire, how to prepare for performance reviews and even office politics. As the podcast site puts it, “There’s a 'Manager Tools' podcast for dealing with every situation you find yourself in. Whether it’s a big deal (like succession planning) or an easy fix (agendas in meetings), we’ll tell you exactly how to proceed, in detail. From hiring to managing your admin and from performance reviews to body odor, there’s a cast for that.”

10. CareerCloud

Downloaded more than 2,500 times per day, it’s safe to say "CareerCloud" is a popular podcast. With guests that range from resume writers, to career coaches and recruiters, and covering topics from resumes to interviewing, job resources and leveraging social media in your job hunt, there truly is something for every employee and entrepreneur in this podcast.

This article first appeared on Glassdoor.