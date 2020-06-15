Into the Killing of Rayshard Brooks

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Another unarmed Black man was killed by police over the weekend, this time in Atlanta. His name was Rayshard Brooks and he was 27 years old. The officer who shot Brooks has been fired, and the police chief has resigned, while across the country, protests against police brutality and racism continue. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander has been reporting the story in Georgia and spoke to Brooks’s wife over the weekend. She and Trymaine also talk about the emotional toll of being a Black journalist covering this moment.

