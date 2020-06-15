Into the Killing of Rayshard Brooks

Amidst protests against police brutality, Rayshard Brooks, who is Black, was shot and killed by an officer in Atlanta on Friday.
A woman uses her cell phone to document the damage to a burned Wendys restaurant following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta.
A woman uses her cell phone to document the damage to a burned Wendys restaurant following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the restaurant parking lot June 14, 2020, in Atlanta.Elijah Nouvelage / AFP via Getty Images

Another unarmed Black man was killed by police over the weekend, this time in Atlanta. His name was Rayshard Brooks and he was 27 years old. The officer who shot Brooks has been fired, and the police chief has resigned, while across the country, protests against police brutality and racism continue. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander has been reporting the story in Georgia and spoke to Brooks’s wife over the weekend. She and Trymaine also talk about the emotional toll of being a Black journalist covering this moment.

