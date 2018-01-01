As someone who did not spend the time to really defend my thinking, I have spent the past two years really paying attention. I watch the news. I read the articles. I do my homework. I tell others to educate themselves before making decisions, and have made sure to practice what I preach. I try to listen. I try to hear all perspectives. That said, I find myself more angry than I’m proud of much of the time. Daily, I am disgusted by people picking politics over humanity. I am disgusted by the promotion of fear rather than love. And just when I think I cannot be shocked any more, a new report comes out. Yes, I’m ready to cast my vote in the midterms, and if you are not then you have not been paying attention.

female / Teacher / Worthington, Mass. / Age 41