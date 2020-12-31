Goodbye, 2020! Are New Year's resolutions inspirational or self-defeating?

New Year's resolutions are about hope. After 2020, we need them more than ever.

We don't need to fulfill these goals to benefit — setting them can be enough.

By Christina Wyman

I was 16 when I made — and broke — my first New Year's resolution. Nine days before Christmas, I was dumped by my first love, and I was inconsolable. For the next few weeks, I struggled not to cry through family gatherings and couldn't unwrap gifts without thinking that I should have been exchanging presents with him.

It was the first time my heart had felt such intense pain, but by the time New Year's Eve rolled around, I was sick of my heartbreak and tears. I was also sick of myself. I went to bed at 8 o'clock on New Year's Eve with one resolution in mind: Stop crying over a dumb boy and move on with your life.

More than 75 percent of all people who create New Year's resolutions break them soon thereafter, and I was no exception. I knew I had broken my promise to be over this love when I woke up on New Year's Day with tears in my eyes. I learned the hard way that the heart is going to feel whatever it wants, when it wants, and that the only way out is through. A New Year's resolution was powerless to dictate this timeline.

But even though my first New Year's promise had been an abject failure, I became a devout resolutionist. More than two decades beyond that breakup, I've never forgotten that creating a New Year's resolution gave me something to look forward to and gave me hope that things would change, regardless of whether I ultimately followed through.

In fact, I've failed at keeping nearly every resolution I've ever created. I learned the hard way that New Year's goals to "travel more" rely on a robust budget and ample vacation time more than willpower. January promises to "make healthier nutritional choices" depend, in my case, on stable hormones, and at 40 years old, mine fluctuate like the stock market during an election year.

It also turns out that my perennial resolve to "read more books for enjoyment" requires downtime that my profession (and social media habit) doesn't always afford me. My well-intended vows to make amends with toxic family members in the spirit of the new year may not be the best way forward, and really, who wants to add yet another mile to their already boring treadmill routine, even if only once a week?

Still, I renew all of these resolutions (and more) on a yearly basis, fully expecting to fail at them. Because to my mind, failure is part of the fun. Resolutions are a reminder of what could be, even if those dreams and goals don't come to fruition. And what good is a life lived without dreams?

In 2018, I finally made good on my annual promise to travel more and spent the holidays in Rome. It was my first international vacation in a decade, and for three weeks, my boyfriend, Matt, and I wandered the cobblestone paths that twisted and turned through the Eternal City and its breathtaking ruins.

Three days into our trip, we spent a balmy evening on a food tour with a guide named Francesco who introduced us to expertly roasted porchetta, handmade Roman pasta and fresh-baked biscotti from a local pasticceria. At the end of the tour, Francesco taught us how to tell the difference between authentic gelato and the lower-quality version found in the more touristy parts of the city.

As our evening came to end, I stood outside a gelateria, inhaling the humid Roman air. Eager to return to our flat, I turned to Matt and found him positioned on one knee, a small velvety box cupped in his palm. Francesco stood behind him, poised with a camera. My resolution to "travel more" had begotten more positive change, possibility and a new beginning.

Matt and I were married three months later, and we are spending our second New Year's as a married couple together in our new home. We've resolved to take another trip the moment it's safe to do so — this time with our sights on Spain — and will begin planning on Jan. 1.

Believing in the magic of New Year's resolutions is not for everyone, and given their failure rate, some might even consider them a mock-worthy waste of time. I understand this perspective, but I believe it doesn't take into account all that the tradition of New Year's resolutions has to offer beyond their individual fulfillment.

Next year, as I'm bingeing on the cookies I resolved to ignore, scrolling through social media in lieu of the stack of books I vowed to read and skimping on my perennial plans for a more rigorous workout routine, I'm going to remember how much this year has mercilessly stolen from so many people. And for that, I hereby resolve: 2020 will not take away my resolutions. The new year isn't about making, breaking or keeping promises. It's about new beginnings, which resolutions symbolize. And we've all earned one.

Christina Wyman is an adjunct professor of curriculum, instruction and teacher education at Michigan State University. She is writing a children's book and can be found on Twitter @CheenieWrites.