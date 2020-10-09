Homeless and facing winter in Minneapolis

But after the situation at the hotel became unmanageable and its owner ordered their eviction in June, a growing number of people began setting up their tents at two sites in Powderhorn Park. Initially, volunteers and a group of community members rallied behind the camp, providing it with food, medical supplies, tents and other needs.

The resulting encampments drew fierce opposition from some who live in houses nearby, but also support from others who saw them as part of a sanctuary movement for people who otherwise have nowhere else to go.

Londel French, a Minneapolis Park and Recreation board commissioner, was visibly emotional as he watched the destruction of the Powderhorn encampment.

“It is hard and we’re not fixing the problem, and there’s no way the park board can fix the problem. We don’t have the resources or the capacity,” said French, who is Black. “This is the end of a grand experiment of trying to provide sanctuary for folks who don’t have housing. I don’t think everybody is up for a social experiment like that.”

And still the fate of those who were shuffled from that park to places unknown remains unclear.

Demonstrators hold a candlelight vigil for victims of police shootings at the site of the memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Aug. 30. (Ed Ou/NBC News) Demonstrators hold a candlelight vigil for victims of police shootings at the site of the memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Aug. 30. (Ed Ou/NBC News)

“They did George Floyd, and now we're all under George Floyd law. They can step on us at any time,” said Rodney Williams, a Black man who previously lived at the Powderhorn encampment. “If I came and brought a bulldozer to your house, how would you feel?”

The sense of endlessness to this cycle is wearing on many.

“It’s really heartbreaking, watching people get displaced over and over without resolutions,” said Sheila Delaney, a longtime community and housing advocate. “It hurts me in every way.”

‘To me, it was home’

By the time the encampment at Powderhorn was demolished in mid-August, it had come to mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people.

“For me, it was an intentional community,” Berry, the Native American man who lived at the park, said. “For other people, it was kind of a party at times. For other people, it was a type of nightmare, bad things happened to them.”

Two encampments at Powderhorn eventually grew to some 600 tents with nearly 300 people at its height, but after some overdoses and crime, including several sexual assaults and shootings, that location was dismantled over safety concerns.

“To live in a large tent encampment that resembles a refugee camp in America is very incredibly depressing to some folks,” Berry said. “But overall, I mean, to me, it was home. I made sure to stay close to the volunteers because that was a safer place to be.”

Patrick Berry, 41, packs his belongings into a bag at the "Say Their Names" memorial in Minneapolis on Aug. 16. Patrick has drifted in an out of homelessness since he was a teenager. (Ed Ou/NBC News) Patrick Berry, 41, packs his belongings into a bag at the "Say Their Names" memorial in Minneapolis on Aug. 16. Patrick has drifted in an out of homelessness since he was a teenager. (Ed Ou/NBC News)

Patrick Berry smokes a cigarette at an encampment known as “The Wall of Forgotten Natives” in Minneapolis on Sept. 3. (Ed Ou/NBC News) Patrick Berry smokes a cigarette at an encampment known as “The Wall of Forgotten Natives” in Minneapolis on Sept. 3. (Ed Ou/NBC News)

Beth Holger, CEO of The Link, an organization that works with youth who are homeless or victims of sex trafficking, said that unfortunately when the encampments got larger, children became more vulnerable to sexual assaults and exploitation as people could come in to prey on them.

“Oftentimes, the people that are living there are the ones that are the target of it, so it’s not like necessarily these people that are experiencing homelessness are the ones that are causing all these crimes. It’s oftentimes they’re getting preyed upon by other people due to their vulnerabilities,” she said, adding her group has been working on a number of difficult cases from the encampments.

French said that when homeless women are sexually assaulted, they rarely report it. In comparison, when the assaults happened at Powderhorn, there was medical staff there to help the women, take them to the hospital and report the crimes, he said.

“When people see the despair, abuse and the predatory behavior that’s thrust upon unsheltered people, then it becomes a problem,” he said. “It’s not a problem when it’s under a bridge where no one can see it.”

Holger, who is white, said that overall, the pandemic has created an “overwhelming demand” for her organization’s services because of a reduction in shelter beds and aid in the area. At the same time, in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, she has seen people really come together in new ways to help the homeless community.

“You’re also seeing the best of humanity coming together, too,” she said.

‘They were scared they're going to die alone’

In the wake of the Powderhorn eviction, the park board eventually ended up passing restrictions, including limiting encampments to 25 tents and setting up a permit process. The evictions remain highly controversial among supporters of the camps, as well as the volunteers and residents who help them on a daily basis with everything from food and water to their own internal security.

The result is a series of camps where volunteers, not only from the outside community, but also residents themselves, share supplies. Each camp also has its own internal politics, dynamic and struggles.

Junail Anderson, the former coordinator and volunteer at Powderhorn, helped create two encampments at Logan Park and Beltrami Park, bolstered by volunteers and other residents. She is also a co-founder of Freedom From the Streets, a group made up of people who are homeless, formerly homeless or on the verge of homelessness.

At Logan Park, two dozen colorful tents form a circle and, in the center, there is a large blue supply tent with food, hygiene supplies, medicine and coolers with water and sports drinks. Anderson or volunteers open the tent at around 8 a.m. every morning and prepare for the day ahead.