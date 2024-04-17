Paris Olympics: See the venues of the Summer Games

This summer’s Olympics will unfold in more than 30 venues throughout Paris and other cities throughout France.This story is best viewed on mobile in the NBC News app.
The Olympics will transform Paris, with dozens of competitions and events expected to draw huge crowds to one of the world’s most iconic cities.Take a tour of some of the Games’ more noteworthy venues.
The River Seine, which flows through the heart of Paris, will be a central location throughout the Games.
The Seine will be the site of the opening ceremony on July 26, when 10,000 athletes aboard more than 160 boats will parade on the water in front of crowds of up to 300,000. In the following weeks, swimming, triathlon, 3-on-3 basketball, skateboarding and gymnastics competitions will also be held at venues along the river.
Beach volleyball will be played at a temporary stadium, currently under construction, in the Champ de Mars near the Eiffel Tower.
The Eiffel Tower Stadium will offer a spectacular view of one of Paris’ most iconic landmarks.
Judo and wrestling competitions will take place at a temporary arena in the Champ de Mars.
The arena will be dismantled after the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Olympic village lies along the Seine’s northern bank and will house more than 20,000 athletes during the Olympics and Paralympic Games combined.
The village is located about a mile away from Stade de France, which will serve as the main Olympic stadium and host major events such as rugby, shot put and track and field.
The Roland Garros Stadium, built in 1928 in western Paris, is traditionally the home of the annual French Open tennis tournament.
During the Paris Olympics, the Roland Garros will host tennis, boxing, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball competitions.
The Olympics are not limited to Paris, as events will take place in other French cities, too. Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Nice will host soccer games. Sailing competitions will take place at the Marseille marina, and Villeneuve-d’Ascq in northern France will host basketball and handball competitions.
The farthest event of the Games will take place almost 10,000 miles away, in the French Polynesian island of Tahiti.
Teahupo’o, which is home to some of the biggest waves on the planet, will host surfing competitions.
Visual Credits
3D satellite imagery via Google Earth. Photo rendered images: Seine riverbank, Eiffel Tower Stadium: Paris 2024. Champ de Mars Arena: Paris 2024 /Rmngp/Wilmotte&Associes. Stade de France: Paris2024 / Stade de France © - Macary Zublena et Regembal Costantini - Architectes © ADAGP - Paris. Roland-Garros: Paris 2024 /Cédric Lecocq / FFT. Tahiti: Manea Fabisch/Tahiti Tourisme.