It's an Election Day like none other: Against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic, a national reckoning against systemic racism and a strained economy, voters are heading to the polls.

Already, a record-breaking number have cast their ballots early, either by mail or in-person at polling sites.

But the race is far from decided.

From Portland, Oregon, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, photographers will be capturing the excitement and the anxiety of this historic Election Day.

By Elizabeth Chuck

Check back regularly to see new photos as they come in.