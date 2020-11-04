The big picture:
Election Day across America

A panorama of the most striking scenes
from coast to coast.

Photographs by Alisha Jucevic, Amy Lombard, Annie Mulligan, Sam Navarro, Ting Shen, Michael Swensen and Dominic Valente.

Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their votes in Miami. (Sam Navarro / for NBC News)

It's an Election Day like none other: Against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic, a national reckoning against systemic racism and a strained economy, voters are heading to the polls.

Already, a record-breaking number have cast their ballots early, either by mail or in-person at polling sites.

But the race is far from decided.

From Portland, Oregon, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, photographers will be capturing the excitement and the anxiety of this historic Election Day.

By Elizabeth Chuck

Check back regularly to see new photos as they come in.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in Squirrel Hill, Penn. (Michael Swensen / for NBC News)

Sk Hashan, Laila Dola and Ireen Mahmood take a selfie after voting at P.S. 69 in Jackson Heights, New York. (Amy Lombard / for NBC News)

A wall in Portland. (Alisha Jucevic / for NBC News)

Jenna Mae hugs a tree on Mt. Tabor during her morning walk in Portland. Mae said this is her daily routine and she puts her prayers and wishes into the trees. "I have to say, I woke up more anxious than usual today and this is extra important. It's a daily ritual but it has more significance today." (Alisha Jucevic / for NBC News)

A voter shows her enthusiasm in Phoenix. (Dominic Valente / for NBC News)

People walk in front of boarded up storefronts around Union Square in New York. (Amy Lombard / for NBC News)

People walk by a boarded up Walgreens in Chinatown in Washington. (Ting Shen / for NBC News)

Danielle Foster, 40, waits to enter her polling place in Mount Washington, Penn. "I'm nervous and excited," said Foster. (Michael Swensen / for NBC News)

Matthew Parker-Hicks, left, and Samantha Jabouyna, both of Portland, cast their ballots outside the Multnomah County elections office.

Voters line up as the polls open in the early morning hours in Phoenix. (Dominic Valente / for NBC News)

Trump supporters stand across the street from the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center, one of the most popular voting locations near downtown Houston. (Annie Mulligan / for NBC News)

Residents wait in a long line outside the Heinz History Center to vote in downtown Pittsburgh.  (Michael Swensen / for NBC News)

A voter casts her ballot at the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center in Houston. (Annie Mulligan / for NBC News)

Tootsie Warhol and New York City mayoral candidate Loree K. Sutton in Times Square, New York. (Amy Lombard / for NBC News)

A voter casts her ballot at the Capitol One Arena Super voting station in Washington. (Ting Shen / for NBC News)

A voter casts a ballot at the Nationals Park voting station in Washington. (Ting Shen / for NBC News)

