The big picture:
Election Day across America
A panorama of the most striking scenes
from coast to coast.
Voters wait in line outside the Hialeah John F. Kennedy Library to cast their votes in Miami. (Sam Navarro / for NBC News)
It's an Election Day like none other: Against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic, a national reckoning against systemic racism and a strained economy, voters are heading to the polls.
Already, a record-breaking number have cast their ballots early, either by mail or in-person at polling sites.
But the race is far from decided.
From Portland, Oregon, to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, photographers will be capturing the excitement and the anxiety of this historic Election Day.
By Elizabeth Chuck
Voters wait in line to cast their ballot in Squirrel Hill, Penn. (Michael Swensen / for NBC News)
A voter shows her enthusiasm in Phoenix. (Dominic Valente / for NBC News)
Danielle Foster, 40, waits to enter her polling place in Mount Washington, Penn. "I'm nervous and excited," said Foster. (Michael Swensen / for NBC News)
Trump supporters stand across the street from the Metropolitan Multi-Services Center, one of the most popular voting locations near downtown Houston. (Annie Mulligan / for NBC News)
Tootsie Warhol and New York City mayoral candidate Loree K. Sutton in Times Square, New York. (Amy Lombard / for NBC News)
