From Wuhan to Coventry: Tracking the coronavirus in pictures

Since it emerged in 2019, the coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world, causing the most destructive pandemic in 100 years.

Officials stand near on elderly man who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 30, 2020.

The prelude to the pandemic was set in Wuhan, China.

Presented in January with 59 pneumonia-like cases from the city, scientists quickly recognized the threat posed by this new and highly-infectious Covid-19 virus. Before the month was over, the first case was detected in the United States. Within weeks it was spreading across the country, decimating the economy, destroying lives, and President Donald Trump was unable to stop it. By Christmas, the coronavirus death toll had eclipsed the number of U.S. casualties on the battlefields of World War Two, Trump had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, and a weary nation was waiting impatiently for newly-developed Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed.

Here are the images that captured the crisis that upended our lives and consumed most of 2020.

Jan. 24

Excavators at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 24

Construction of a hospital in Wuhan to handle patients infected with the coronavirus began Jan. 24 with a crew of 7,000 people working around the clock. Chinese state media carried live video of the construction site and the 1,000-bed hospital opened just 10 days later.

Feb. 3

A man cross an empty road on Feb. 3 in Wuhan.

Feb. 7

Dr. Li Wenliang lies on a bed at Wuhan Central Hospital.

The death of Dr. Li, whose early warnings about China's new coronavirus outbreak were suppressed by the police, unleashed a wave of anger at the government's handling of the crisis.

Feb. 11

Family members of passengers onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess wave and talk to them on the phone at a cruise terminal in Yokohama, Japan.

March 3

Covid-19 patients wait to be transferred from Wuhan No. 5 Hospital to Leishenshan Hospital, the newly-built hospital for coronavirus patients in Wuhan.

March 11

Judie Shape, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash.

Judie Shape, who tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash.

The Seattle-area long-term care facility became ground zero for the West Coast's coronavirus outbreak.

March 12

President Donald Trump, who had downplayed the coronavirus for weeks, suddenly struck a different tone on March 11, announcing that he would ban many foreign travelers from Europe for 30 days amid the growing outbreak.

A lone skater on the ice prior to a Washington Capitals game against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The NHL announced they were suspending their season on March 12, joining the NBA, MLS, and other sporting leagues around the world suspending play because of the outbreak.

March 13

Vice President Mike Pence speaks with Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the White House as President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, saying the action would "open up access" to up to $50 billion "for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

March 14

Hundreds of shoppers line up for blocks to purchase supplies at a Costco in Garden Grove, Calif., on March 14. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

March 17

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to issue an order to close the state's beaches, despite fears regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

March 18

A shuttered movie theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., as the city mandated the closure of non-essential stores.

March 19

A subway passenger uses a tissue to hold onto a pole in New York.

In early March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to clean New York subway trains every 72 hours, but in early May the subway system began to close for four hours overnight to allow for daily disinfecting.

March 26

March 30

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies above USNS Comfort as it enters New York Harbor.

Originally deployed to care for patients without coronavirus, the Navy hospital ship switched gears and started accepting them as the city’s hospitals became overrun with people suffering from the disease.

April 6

Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 6.

New York City suffered its deadliest day on April 6, with the death toll climbing over 4,000.

April 7

A nurse attends to a Covid-19 patient wearing a CPAP as he is moved out of the intensive care unit of the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy.

In northern Italy, where the coronavirus ravaged cities from late February through April, doctors credit the turnaround to the country’s strict nationwide lockdown, widespread testing, robust contact tracing and a very gradual process of reopening.

April 8

city employees in Hialeah, Fla.

The official unemployment rate peaked at 14.7 percent in April.

April 9

Workers bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in New York City.

As New York City dealt with a mounting coronavirus death toll and dwindling morgue space, the city shortened the amount of time it would hold unclaimed remains before they were buried in the city's public cemetery.

April 11

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family in New Rochelle, N.Y.

April 19

Health care workers stand in the street as a counter-protest to those demanding the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver on April 19.

April 26

lifted for children in Igualada, Spain.

Spain, which had one of the world's most stringent lockdowns, eased its restrictions in late April, allowing children under 14 to go outside for an hour a day.

May 15

Jayden Deltoro, left, watches "Trolls World Tour" at the Four Brothers Drive In Theatre in Amenia, N.Y.

May 24

Olivia Grant, right, hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a homemade clothes line in Wantagh, N.Y.

May 27

Diners sit under a plastic shield in a Paris restaurant.

June 2

A gravedigger stands at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery where Covid-19 victims are buried daily in Manaus, Brazil.

June 8

Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School's graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theate, in Hinsdale, N.H., on June 8.

June 30

A staff member rests in front of a fan in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston.

The governor of Texas paused the state’s reopening in late June as cases spiked, pushing intensive-care wards to full capacity.

July 11

Trump wore a mask for the first time in a public setting during the visit to Walter Reed. The institution requires mask-wearing as a means of preventing spread of Covid-19, but the president has not always abided by such requirements.

July 25

Michael Hermosillo of the Los Angeles Angels catches a fly ball for the final out of the game against the Athletics in Oakland, Calif.

Postponed since March, Major League Baseball's season resumed in empty ballparks at the end of July.

August 7

Kevin Campbell cheers while watching a band perform during the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have caused more than 250,000 new coronavirus cases, according to an economic study focused on the public health costs of “superspreading” events.

The 10-day rally attracted more than 400,000 people.

August 24

Fourth grader Reaghan Keeler, 9, attends an online reading class on her first day of distance learning in Las Vegas.

September 20

Volunteers with the COVID Memorial Project install 20,000 American flags on the National Mall to represent the 200,000 lives lost in the pandemic on Sept. 20.

The U.S. reached 200,000 coronavirus deaths on Sept. 19, just four months after the death toll hit 100,000.

October 2

Members of the U.S. Secret Service wear protective masks as Marine One carries President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

October 5

President Donald Trump pulls off his mask as he poses at the White House on Oct. 5 after returning from Walter Reed Medical Center where he received treatment for the coronavirus.

"Don't be afraid of Covid," President Trump tweeted before leaving Walter Reed Medical Center. "Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

November 18

A medical worker enters the treatment hall of a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow.

December 1

Florence Bolton, 85, a Covid-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to communicate via video at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago.

December 2

Cars line up at Dodger Stadium for Covid-19 testing as dusk falls over Los Angeles.

December 8

Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry.

In approving and delivering the vaccine, Britain is forging a path that will likely be followed by the United States and Europe in the coming weeks.