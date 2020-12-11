From Wuhan to Coventry: Tracking the coronavirus in pictures

The prelude to the pandemic was set in Wuhan, China.

Presented in January with 59 pneumonia-like cases from the city, scientists quickly recognized the threat posed by this new and highly-infectious Covid-19 virus. Before the month was over, the first case was detected in the United States. Within weeks it was spreading across the country, decimating the economy, destroying lives, and President Donald Trump was unable to stop it. By Christmas, the coronavirus death toll had eclipsed the number of U.S. casualties on the battlefields of World War Two, Trump had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden, and a weary nation was waiting impatiently for newly-developed Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed.

Here are the images that captured the crisis that upended our lives and consumed most of 2020.