MSNBC announces 4 all-star all-female moderators for the November debate

Moderators have been announced for Democratic presidential primary debate in November — and all of them are women. The all-star lineup includes Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of "Andrea Mitchell Reports" on MSNBC and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post. The debate will take place in Georgia, and is set to air from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on MSNBC on Nov. 20.

It’s time to stop treating parenting as a mom’s burden and a dad’s adorable hobby

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the “first partner” of California governor Gavin Newsom, wrote an op-ed in Glamour asserting parenting is an equal responsibility for moms and dads. Newsom and her four children were thrust into the spotlight during her husband’s inauguration in January, particularly when her son Dutch came on stage using a pacifier and a blankie. Many people judged her for it, while hailing her husband as “Governor Dad.” “Until we stop treating parenting as a woman’s burden and a man’s adorable hobby, the gender gap we see at work and at home won’t disappear,” wrote Newsom.

5 ways to close the gender gap for women in STEM

A new study revealed that 91 percent of women in STEM believe gender discrimination is an obstacle in their careers, while 100 percent said that self-doubt gets in their way. Know Your Value interviewed experts about ways that women can close the gap. Tips included: educating young girls that they’re just as good as boys at math and science, make sure that women receive credit for their ideas, and invest in strong peer networks.

Get the knowyourvalue newsletter. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

An analysis of 40 million Uber rides reveals whether men or women are the most generous tippers

Men tip 2.7 percent better than women, while women drivers are tipped 12 percent more than men drivers, according to a study published by economists at the University of Chicago. In an analysis of 40 million Uber rides, the researchers found other interesting statistics, including that 60 percent of riders don’t tip at all, only 1 percent always tip. The study also revealed the best tippers ride between 3 a.m. and 5. a.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays after 6 p.m.

Women at Ernst & Young instructed on how to dress and act around men

Thirty female executives at accounting firm Ernst & Young attended a workplace training seminar in June last year in which they were subject to outmoded instructions about female behavior in the workplace. Presentation included advice such as: “speak briefly” because “women often ramble and miss the point,” “Don’t flaunt your body,” because “sexuality scrambles the mind,” and women should be “polished,” have a “good haircut, manicured nails, well-cut attire that complements your body type.” An appalled employee who underwent the presentation sent it to the Huffington Post, which publicized documents from the presentation on Monday.

Ava Duvernay is going to fix our country one film at a time

Ava Duvernay has become one of the most successful producers in Hollywood, and the first black woman ever to receive an Oscar in the director’s category for a feature film. In this profile, Glamour traces Duvernay’s rise from her upbringing in Compton to grossing $100 million for her film “A Wrinkle In Time,” to tackling the heart-wrenching story of the Central Park Five in the Netflix series “When They See Us.” Duvernay discussed taking inspiration from Spike Lee, whose films were always his own.

Alexis Bledel named "Most Dangerous Celebrity" by McAfee

Cybersecurity firm McAfee ranked celebrities based on how often their name will lead users to malware or viruses. “Gilmore Girls” star Alexis Bledel tops the list, followed by “Late Late Show” host James Corden, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, actresses Anna Kendrick and Lupita Nyong’o. Bledel is likely leading the list because of her recent interest in playing the role of Batwoman in the upcoming “Batman” movie. The list cautions users not to click on any suspicious links.

Soccer superstar Alex Morgan announces pregnancy

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Alex Morgan announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She and her husband Servando Carrasco are having a girl. The 30-year-old forward is tied with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyrd for the record of most goals scored by an American woman in a World Cup game in their 2019 match against Thailand. This year, she helped lead the U.S. team to win its second World Cup. Her baby is due in April.