Breaking News Emails
U.S. women's national soccer team star Alex Morgan and her husband announced Wednesday that they are expecting their first child.
Morgan, who won her second FIFA Women's World Cup with the team this summer, posted to her social media that she is pregnant with a baby girl. The baby, due in April, is Morgan's first child with her husband, Servando Carrasco.
"We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."
Morgan became a household name this summer as the country watched the women's national team win its way to a fourth Women's World Cup title. The 30-year-old forward, who co-captains the national team with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, tied the record for most goals ever scored by an American woman in a World Cup game in a match against Thailand.
She also won the Golden Boot award at the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship, which helped the national team qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
The U.S. women's national team tweeted support for its co-captain Wednesday, claiming "all the tears of joy."
"The #USWNT (and Carrasco) fam is growing and we could not be more excited," the tweet said.
Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, where Carrasco plays midfield, also offered its congratulations to the couple.