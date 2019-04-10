Get the Mach newsletter.

April 10, 2019, 1:24 PM GMT By David Freeman

Scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first-ever photograph of a black hole, giving humanity a glimpse of a bizarre celestial object that has captivated our imagination for more than a century.

The long-anticipated photo — in which a black hole's silhouette is visible as a dark patch surrounded by a bright ring — was shown in a series of press briefings held simultaneously in Washington and five other cities around the world.

The photo is the product of observations made in April 2017 by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an international consortium that linked eight radio observatories around the world to create a single, Earth-size telescope with enough magnifying might to see what until now has been unseeable.

"Here it is," Sheperd Doeleman, a Harvard astronomer and project director of the EHT, said as he revealed the image at the Washington briefing. "This is the strongest evidence that we have to date for the existence of black holes."

"For 25 years this was always a dream, a fiction, an expectation," Heino Falcke, an astronomer at Radboud University in the Netherlands and one of the EHT scientists, told NBC News MACH in an email. "I have seen many beautiful, detailed images of black holes — but all were just simulations," he added. "This one is so precious, so beautiful, because it is real."

The photo shows the supermassive black hole at the center of a neighboring galaxy known as Messier 87. The black hole lies about 55 million light-years from Earth and is billions of times more massive than the sun.