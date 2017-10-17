'Star Wars'-Style Police Hoverbikes Will Soon Be on Patrol

In brief: This past week at the 37th annual Gitex Technology Week, officials announced that Dubai Police officers will soon be racing over traffic jams on hoverbikes called "Hoversurf Scorpions," developed by Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf.
POLICE HOVERBIKES
At the 37th Gitex Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Dubai police force announced that officers will soon be speeding around the city’s skies on electric police hoverbikes. The Star Wars-style, battery-powered hoverbikes can fly at a height of five meters (16.4 feet) and reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) per hour. The bike was co-developed for emergency response teams with Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf, and is called the Hoversurf Scorpion.
First Sergeant Ali Ahmad Mohammad told Gulf News the Scorpion can take an officer over heavy traffic in emergencies. “The bike can also fly without a passenger and can go up to six kilometers,” he said. “It can fly for 25 minutes and can carry up to 300kg (661 lbs) of weight at a speed of 70kph.”