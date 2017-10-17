Sign Up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

'Star Wars'-Style Police Hoverbikes Will Soon Be on Patrol

Battery-powered 'Hoversurf' craft will let officers in Dubai fly over traffic jams at speeds of almost 45 miles per hour.

by Karla Lant, Futurism /
A pilot maneuvers a Hoversurf during a demonstration in Dubai.Hoversurf

In brief: This past week at the 37th annual Gitex Technology Week, officials announced that Dubai Police officers will soon be racing over traffic jams on hoverbikes called "Hoversurf Scorpions," developed by Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf.

POLICE HOVERBIKES

At the 37th Gitex Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Dubai police force announced that officers will soon be speeding around the city’s skies on electric police hoverbikes. The Star Wars-style, battery-powered hoverbikes can fly at a height of five meters (16.4 feet) and reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) per hour. The bike was co-developed for emergency response teams with Russian drone manufacturer Hoversurf, and is called the Hoversurf Scorpion.

Subscribe

Let our news meet your inbox.
 The Hoversurf is presented in Dubai.

First Sergeant Ali Ahmad Mohammad told Gulf News the Scorpion can take an officer over heavy traffic in emergencies. “The bike can also fly without a passenger and can go up to six kilometers,” he said. “It can fly for 25 minutes and can carry up to 300kg (661 lbs) of weight at a speed of 70kph.”

Subscribe

Let our news meet your inbox.
MORE FROM mach