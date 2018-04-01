Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
In Focus
Architecture time warp: 7 iconic buildings reimagined
Have you ever wondered what Buckingham Palace would look like if it were built in a Bauhaus style?
Fallingwater
The folks at NeoMam Studios and Expedia imagined what would happen if time-travelling architects reinterpreted seven well-known buildings.
You'll probably recognize most of these buildings, but we've paired the imaginary makeovers with photos of the actual buildings, like Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater at left, to refresh your memory.
The Louvre in a Brutalist style? Scroll through to see the results.
Fallingwater in Classical style
Symmetrical columns become a dominant feature in the reimagining of Fallingwater in the architectural style of ancient Greece or Rome.
Commissioned as a summer home by Pittsburgh department store owner Edgar Kaufmann in 1938, Fallingwater opened to the public in 1964 and has welcomed more than 5 million visitors.
Buckingham Palace
The palace has served as the official royal residence for the monarch of the United Kingdom since 1837 and has 775 rooms, including 52 bedrooms and 78 bathrooms.
Buckingham Palace in Bauhaus style
Founded in the early 20th century, Bauhaus merged style with functionality.
With so much glass, this design would be sure to attract plenty of curious onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of royalty.
CN Tower
Toronto’s CN Tower took three years to build and stands at an impressive 1,815 feet.
The CN Tower in ancient Egyptian style
The CN Tower is envisioned here as an ancient Egyptian obelisk. These types of structures were erected to honor an individual or event and pay tribute to the gods.
The Louvre
Originally a medieval fortress, the Louvre in Paris became home to the royal family in the 14th century before opening as a public museum in 1793.
I.M. Pei's modernist glass pyramid was added in 1989.
The Louvre in Brutalist style
One of the most widely despised styles of architecture, Brutalism transforms the Louvre into hulking blocks of raw concrete.
Petronas Towers
When completed in 1998, the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, were the world's tallest buildings. Their reign was brief, however, as they were dethroned in 2004 by the Taipei 101 tower in Taiwan. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai claimed the title in 2008.
Petronas towers in Gothic style
In this makeover, architect Cesar Pelli's towers are adorned with pointed arches and stained-glass window panels.
Nearly 1,500 feet tall, the towers are almost three times as high as the tallest Gothic cathedrals.
Sydney Opera House
Completed in 1973, the Sydney Opera House is one of Australia's most photographed landmarks.
Sydney Opera House in Tudor style
Despite being reconceptualized with the visible beams, steep gable roofing, masonry chimneys and grouped windows that were typical of 15th- and 16th-century English architecture, the opera house maintains the distinctive profile that makes it one of the most recognizable buildings in the world.
Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum
Oscar Niemeyer, the Brailian architect who dreamed up this unforgettable building near Rio de Janeiro, compared it to a flying saucer.
The Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum in Sustainable style
This environmentally sound redesign, which incorporates lots of interior and exterior flora, aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy, and reduce waste.
The Month in Space Pictures: Falling stars and rising rockets