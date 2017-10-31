Looking for a Halloween Playlist? NASA Shares Universe's Spooky Sounds

In honor of Halloween, NASA released a playlist of eerie space sounds picked up by various satellites traveling through the universe.

The playlist includes sounds from several missions to worlds such as Jupiter, Saturn and other celestial bodies in the outer solar system. Although there is no atmosphere or other medium to carry sound waves in the vacuum of space, some spacecraft instruments are able to capture radio emissions from bodies in the solar system. These emissions are then transmitted back to earth and converted into sound waves, according to a statement from NASA.

NASA's Juno spacecraft, for example, captured the "roar" of Jupiter as it entered the planet's magnetosphere. The loud sounds recorded by the satellite represent the spacecraft's crossing of the bow shock just outside the magnetosphere on June 24, 2016. The bow shock is formed by the collision of stellar wind with the planet's magnetosphere. ['Whistling' Volcanic Lightning Heard Halfway Around the World]