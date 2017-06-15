SETI Expert Seth Shostak Kicks Off New Virtual Reality Series

Do space aliens exist? Where are they — and will we ever make contact? What's taking so long?

These are just a few of the big questions about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence that Dr. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute and author of "Confessions of an Alien Hunter," answered during a live virtual reality event Tuesday night.

The event — entitled "Are We Alone?" — was the first of a series of live VR interview events to be held this summer. Each event will feature a discussion between a noted scientist and MACH’s editorial director, David Freeman, as well as a question-and-answer session to allow audience members to pose their questions to the scientists. And since it's all virtual, you can join in from the comforts of your home.

The events are free of charge, and everyone is invited to attend (please RSVP here). They’ll take place in AltspaceVR, a leading VR app. All you need to join in is a little curiosity about our universe and a VR headset (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Google Daydream, or Samsung Gear VR). Don’t have a headset? You can join in mobile view mode with a compatible Android phone or in 2D mode on a Mac or PC, as well as via a YouTube live-stream.

More MACH in VR events will be added in coming weeks. Next in our lineup:

7 Big Questions About the Cosmos

Dr. Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at the California Institute of Technology and the author of "The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, and the Universe Itself," will talk about cosmology, quantum physics, and the origins of life.

When: June 29, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT

FOLLOW NBC MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.