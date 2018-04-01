Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

A real-life Transformer just unveiled by a Japanese robotics company

"J-deite RIDE" is a 12-feet tall two-seater robot that can transform into a sports car. The project was initiated by Brave Robotics in Japan and its C.E.O. says that the heroes in anime films inspired him to build this transforming humanoid robot.May.04.2018

Mach

  • A real-life Transformer just unveiled by a Japanese robotics company

    01:24

  • Can VR teach racial empathy?

    03:13

  • There’s now a robot to assemble your Ikea furniture

    01:19

  • Our brain on marijuana

    02:15

  • Meet Icarus, the most distant star ever seen

    01:51

  • This algorithm can help resettle refugees by giving them a better shot at employment

    02:13

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach