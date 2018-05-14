Sign up for the MACH newsletter

A robot barista that can make 120 cups of coffee in an hour

Your neighborhood barista is about to have some competition. San-Francisco based startup, Cafe X has designed a robotic arm that could reduce wait time for a cup down to 10 seconds, with one-tap ordering and cashless payments.May.14.2018

