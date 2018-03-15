Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

LIVE: MSNBC coverage of Miami bridge collapse

mach

Astronaut Scott Kelly's DNA changed after a year in space

copied!

NASA just released preliminary findings from its Twin Study. They show that after spending almost a year in space, astronaut Scott Kelly’s DNA is now different than his twin brother's.Mar.15.2018

Mach

  • Astronaut Scott Kelly's DNA changed after a year in space

    02:12

  • Pi in the Sky: How a NASA scientist uses Pi to look for life beyond Earth

    02:27

  • How Stephen Hawking transformed the world of science

    02:07

  • Why 5G is a national security issue

    02:34

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX will be ready with its Mars rocket by next year

    01:30

  • This Scrabble-playing robot loves to win

    01:19

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH