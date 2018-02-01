Can the Great Barrier Reef survive the assault of pollution and climate change? copied!

The Great Barrier Reef spans an area of roughly 135,000 square miles along Australia’s northeastern coast. But what some call the largest living thing on Earth is under assault from global warming and pollution, with parts of it dying off in recent years. Now a new study shows that the reef managed to bounce back from several previous “death events,” suggesting that the reef may be more resilient than we realized.

