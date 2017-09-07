Sign Up for Mach

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You'll be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox.

Your Video Begins in: 00:00
00:23
00:00 / 00:00

Mach

  • There’s a New Kid in Class - A Computational Engine That Is Helping Students Cheat

    00:02:16

  • Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of NASA’s Voyager Spacecrafts

    00:01:48

  • This Flying Car Could Take Off By The End of 2018

    00:00:56

  • This Week in Pioneering

    00:05:09

  • This Week in Technology: Android Oreo, Samsung Note 8 and The SpaceX Spacesuit

    00:02:57

  • Can Habitable Zones Help Us Find Another Earth?

    00:03:16

  • Meet Hexa, an Adorable, Terrifying, Spider-like Robot

    00:01:07

  • The Massive Scale of Harvey As Seen From Space

    00:01:19

  • A Huge Asteroid is About to Pass By Earth

    00:01:26

  • The Future of Cloning: It's Not About Creating Another You

    00:02:37

  • 91 New Volcanoes Discovered Underneath the Antarctic Ice

    00:01:09

  • Pepper the Robotic Buddhist Priest Debuts in Japan

    00:00:52

  • The Next Total Solar Eclipses

    00:00:54

  • Having Trouble Finding Eclipse Glasses? Here’s How You Can Build Your Own Eclipse Viewer

    00:02:09

  • Everything You Need to Know About the August 21st Eclipse

    00:07:01

  • SpaceX Just Sent a Supercomputer to the International Space Station

    00:01:39

  • The Amazing Cosmic Coincidence That Makes Total Solar Eclipses Possible

    00:02:00

  • The iPhone 8 Might Be Capable of Reading Your Facial Expressions

    00:01:29

  • NASA Programs Aims to Prepare Astronauts to Become Space Doctors

    00:02:03

  • This Week in Pioneering

    00:03:37

  • This Is the History of the Internet

    00:03:28

  • Build Your Own Eclipse Viewer

    00:01:43

  • Take a Tour of This Incredible Oceanic Research Vessel

    00:01:16

  • Could The First Human Embryo Editing Experiment in U.S Mean a ‘Designer Babies’ Future is Close?

    00:01:46

  • Celebrating The Curiosity Rover’s First Five Years On Mars

    00:02:47

Algorithmics

  • This is the Algorithm That Lets Siri Understand Your Questions

    00:02:13

  • How Algorithms Are Driving Us Into the Future

    00:02:08

  • How YouTube's Ad Placement Algorithm Got It So Wrong

    00:02:18

  • Why Netflix's Algorithm is so Binge-Worthy

    00:02:45

  • More than Code: Algorithms Are Now Designing Objects for the Real World

    00:02:32

  • This Is How Your Email's Spam Filter Works

    00:02:34

  • How Algorithms Choose Your Valentine

    00:02:47

  • The Math Behind How Betting Odds Are Set

    00:03:02

  • This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe

    00:02:12

  • Your New Favorite Song Has Been Chosen By An Algorithm

    00:02:08

  • How Grocery Stores are Using Algorithms to Stock Their Shelves

    00:01:49

  • This Algorithm Determines the Price of Your Plane Tickets

    00:01:51

Innovations

  • Is This Electric ‘Multicopter’ The Air Taxi Of The Future?

    00:00:58

  • This Adorable Robot Delivers Pizza Right To Your Doorstep

    00:00:45

  • This Lamp Transforms Any Surface Into An Interactive AR Panel

    00:00:48

  • Is This Burger-Flipping Robot the Future of Fast Food?

    00:00:47

  • This Smart Race Car Is Driving into the Future

    00:01:18

  • The iKeybo Is a Laser Projection Keyboard that Fits in your Pocket

    00:00:51

  • This Giant Robot is Action Movies Come to Life

    00:00:41

  • Autonomous Wings Could be the Future of Aviation

    00:01:35

  • Can Augmented Reality Make Motorcycles Safer?

    00:01:33

  • Is the EcoHelmet the Answer to Bike Sharing's Biggest Problem?

    00:01:28

Spaceflight

  • This Protective Vest Can Bring Us One Step Closer to Deep Space Travel

    00:00:50

  • Black Holes Devour Stars a Lot More Frequently Than We Thought

    00:01:07

  • NASA's Greeting to Aliens Has Been Floating in Space for 40 Years

    00:01:11

  • India's Space Organization Breaks Record With Historic Satellite Launch

    00:00:53

  • The Mars Rover Found a Meteorite Made of Iron

    00:01:12

  • This August, the United States Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse

    00:01:03

  • Here’s Why SpaceX’s Recent Launch was a Big Deal

    00:01:30

  • Is an Alien Megastructure Causing this Distant Star’s Strange Behavior?

    00:01:59

  • How Scientists Verified One of Einstein's Most Controversial Theories

    00:02:06

  • Could Life Be Swimming Beneath the Many Oceans in Space?

    00:02:16

mach

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

There’s a New Kid in Class - A Computational Engine That Is Helping Students Cheat

It’s back to school time, and for students who are more interested in cutting corners than learning, Wolfram Alpha lets them look up answers instantly. But it’s more than a simple search engine. It’s a computational engine that can compute all kinds of complex formulas, and transform simple facts into highly specific answers.

Mach

  • There’s a New Kid in Class - A Computational Engine That Is Helping Students Cheat

    00:02:16

  • There’s a New Kid in Class - A Computational Engine That Is Helping Students Cheat

    00:02:16

  • Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of NASA’s Voyager Spacecrafts

    00:01:48

  • This Flying Car Could Take Off By The End of 2018

    00:00:56

  • This Week in Pioneering

    00:05:09

  • This Week in Technology: Android Oreo, Samsung Note 8 and The SpaceX Spacesuit

    00:02:57

  • Can Habitable Zones Help Us Find Another Earth?

    00:03:16

  • Meet Hexa, an Adorable, Terrifying, Spider-like Robot

    00:01:07

  • The Massive Scale of Harvey As Seen From Space

    00:01:19

  • A Huge Asteroid is About to Pass By Earth

    00:01:26

  • The Future of Cloning: It's Not About Creating Another You

    00:02:37

  • 91 New Volcanoes Discovered Underneath the Antarctic Ice

    00:01:09

  • Pepper the Robotic Buddhist Priest Debuts in Japan

    00:00:52

  • The Next Total Solar Eclipses

    00:00:54

  • Having Trouble Finding Eclipse Glasses? Here’s How You Can Build Your Own Eclipse Viewer

    00:02:09

  • Everything You Need to Know About the August 21st Eclipse

    00:07:01

  • SpaceX Just Sent a Supercomputer to the International Space Station

    00:01:39

  • The Amazing Cosmic Coincidence That Makes Total Solar Eclipses Possible

    00:02:00

  • The iPhone 8 Might Be Capable of Reading Your Facial Expressions

    00:01:29

  • NASA Programs Aims to Prepare Astronauts to Become Space Doctors

    00:02:03

  • This Week in Pioneering

    00:03:37

  • This Is the History of the Internet

    00:03:28

  • Build Your Own Eclipse Viewer

    00:01:43

  • Take a Tour of This Incredible Oceanic Research Vessel

    00:01:16

  • Could The First Human Embryo Editing Experiment in U.S Mean a ‘Designer Babies’ Future is Close?

    00:01:46

  • Celebrating The Curiosity Rover’s First Five Years On Mars

    00:02:47

Your Video Begins in: 00:00

Why Not

Algorithmics

12 Videos

Innovations

10 Videos

Spaceflight

10 Videos
MORE FROM mach
Your Video Begins in: 00:00