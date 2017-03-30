This Adorable Robot Delivers Pizza Right To Your Doorstep

Sign Up for Mach

Mach

  • This Adorable Jumping Robot Will Leap Right Into Your Heart

    00:01:35

  • A Drone That’s On A Mission To Plant One Billion Trees

    00:01:34

  • This Week in Pioneering

    00:04:37

  • Our Brain On Fireworks

    00:02:23

  • This is the Algorithm That Lets Siri Understand Your Questions

    00:02:13

  • Space Launches: Who's Getting off the Planet These Days and Why?

    00:04:06

  • Sony’s New KOOV Kit Brings Coding To Kids

    00:01:09

  • Check Out This $30 Augmented Reality Headset That’s Made From Cardboard

    00:01:34

  • Why Flying Cars Still Haven't Gotten Off the Ground

    00:02:33

  • Are We Ready for the Next Major Earthquake?

    00:03:07

  • The Sun Could Have Been Born With An Evil Twin

    00:01:19

  • This Robot Can Compose Its Own Music

    00:01:14

  • How Close Are We To Full Home Automation?

    00:02:57

  • How Algorithms Are Driving Us Into the Future

    00:02:08

  • Here Are Some of the Strangest Foods Eaten on the International Space Station

    00:01:51

  • Will Robots Take Over the World?

    00:02:45

  • What Does the Future Hold for Boston Dynamics' Fleet of Robots?

    00:00:54

  • Meet NASA’s Newest Group of Astronauts: The Class of 2017

    00:00:58

  • Are You Watching These Upcoming Space Missions? We Are.

    00:01:38

  • Where Data Lives Forever: A Look Inside the Doomsday Vault

    00:06:26

  • Inside Neil deGrasse Tyson's Famed Office

    00:05:02

  • Nikola Tesla's Hundred Year Old Prediction About Smartphones Was Eerily Accurate

    00:03:27

  • How YouTube's Ad Placement Algorithm Got It So Wrong

    00:02:18

  • The Physics of Fidget Spinners

    00:01:29

  • These Omnidirectional Tires Could Mean the End of Your Parallel Parking Woes

    00:00:48

Algorithmics

  • This is the Algorithm That Lets Siri Understand Your Questions

    00:02:13

  • How Algorithms Are Driving Us Into the Future

    00:02:08

  • How YouTube's Ad Placement Algorithm Got It So Wrong

    00:02:18

  • Why Netflix's Algorithm is so Binge-Worthy

    00:02:45

  • More than Code: Algorithms Are Now Designing Objects for the Real World

    00:02:32

  • This Is How Your Email's Spam Filter Works

    00:02:34

  • How Algorithms Choose Your Valentine

    00:02:47

  • The Math Behind How Betting Odds Are Set

    00:03:02

  • This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe

    00:02:12

  • Your New Favorite Song Has Been Chosen By An Algorithm

    00:02:08

  • How Grocery Stores are Using Algorithms to Stock Their Shelves

    00:01:49

  • This Algorithm Determines the Price of Your Plane Tickets

    00:01:51

Innovations

  • Is This Electric ‘Multicopter’ The Air Taxi Of The Future?

    00:00:58

  • This Adorable Robot Delivers Pizza Right To Your Doorstep

    00:00:45

  • This Lamp Transforms Any Surface Into An Interactive AR Panel

    00:00:48

  • Is This Burger-Flipping Robot the Future of Fast Food?

    00:00:47

  • This Smart Race Car Is Driving into the Future

    00:01:18

  • The iKeybo Is a Laser Projection Keyboard that Fits in your Pocket

    00:00:51

  • This Giant Robot is Action Movies Come to Life

    00:00:41

  • Autonomous Wings Could be the Future of Aviation

    00:01:35

  • Can Augmented Reality Make Motorcycles Safer?

    00:01:33

  • Is the EcoHelmet the Answer to Bike Sharing's Biggest Problem?

    00:01:28

Spaceflight

  • This Protective Vest Can Bring Us One Step Closer to Deep Space Travel

    00:00:50

  • Black Holes Devour Stars a Lot More Frequently Than We Thought

    00:01:07

  • NASA's Greeting to Aliens Has Been Floating in Space for 40 Years

    00:01:11

  • India's Space Organization Breaks Record With Historic Satellite Launch

    00:00:53

  • The Mars Rover Found a Meteorite Made of Iron

    00:01:12

  • This August, the United States Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse

    00:01:03

  • Here’s Why SpaceX’s Recent Launch was a Big Deal

    00:01:30

  • Is an Alien Megastructure Causing this Distant Star’s Strange Behavior?

    00:01:59

  • How Scientists Verified One of Einstein's Most Controversial Theories

    00:02:06

  • Could Life Be Swimming Beneath the Many Oceans in Space?

    00:02:16

mach

This Adorable Robot Delivers Pizza Right To Your Doorstep

Starship Technologies has partnered with Domino’s to begin delivering pizzas by robot. Check out the adorable delivery droid in action here.

