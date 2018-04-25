Sign up for the MACH newsletter
This algorithm can help resettle refugees by giving them a better shot at employment
When refugees arrive in a new country, everything is unfamiliar. Most countries just assign refugees to cities completely at random -- or according to where the open spots happen to be when the person arrives. But a new algorithm developed by Stanford’s Immigration Policy Lab could use refugees’ backgrounds to match them with their ideal cities – vastly improving their chance at employment and integration.
