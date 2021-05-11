NAMATALE, Uganda — Dr. Eva Kabwongera’s job is to make sure life-saving Covid-19 vaccines reach Uganda’s 45 million people. On a recent morning, that journey took her to a tiny island that is home to less than 2,000 people.

The 40 doses Kabwongera brought with her to Namatale had traveled more than 3,000 miles via plane, truck, ferry and boat from Pune, India, to get to the outcrop in Africa’s vast Lake Victoria.

“We are delivering hope,” said Kabwongera, who is UNICEF’s immunization chief for Uganda, as she stepped into shallow water and walked to shore soaking wet. Dozens of small, smiling children greeted her.

“The people there are waiting for it,” she added.

Dr. Eva Kabwongera says the country is struggling to finance deliveries to remote locations, such as Namatale. Photo: Christine Romo / NBC News Dr. Eva Kabwongera says the country is struggling to finance deliveries to remote locations, such as Namatale. Photo: Christine Romo / NBC News

But hope does not defeat a pandemic — vaccines do. And Uganda doesn’t have enough to vaccinate even a tiny portion of its population. With the severe international shortage, Uganda and countries like it look set to have to wait to inoculate even its front-line health workers and most vulnerable groups to help stop Covid-19 and prevent the development of dangerous vaccine-resistant variants.

The result has been an extreme gap in vaccine distribution, with almost 1 in 4 people receiving a vaccine in high-income countries and a staggering 1 in more than 500 in low-income ones, according to the World Health Organization. Uganda, for example, has so far received only 864,000 vaccine doses — enough to fully vaccinate 400,000 people with two doses, or less than 1 percent of the country’s 45 million population.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.