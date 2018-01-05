For someone who started cognitive behavior therapy at age four, it really doesn’t get better than that. Until JBU, I had always taken my openness about my obsessive-compulsive disorder for granted and assumed everyone else operated the same way. It continues to surprise me just how much people not only desire but crave honest depictions of these somewhat taboo topics. The youth doesn’t want unattainable perfection. They want flawed relatability. (And, to be clear, uploading a stranger’s suicide to your massively large and young audience does not fall into this category.)

And yet, our channel is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the vast representation YouTube has to offer. This has a lot to do with the platform’s low barrier for entry. Every single gender, race, orientation, religion and socioeconomic bracket has a place on the platform. You can be alone in your room and still feel completely understood by a stranger thousands of miles away. It’s a medium for the masses by the masses. Logan Paul might be one of us, but he does not represent us. Even if he is the only YouTuber you know by name.

Right now, if you’re anything like me and haven’t already done so, you probably want to Google Logan Paul and read all about his fall from grace. You want to scroll through Twitter to see his reactions to this scandal in real time. You want to soak up the drama and maybe write an angry comment. That’s okay. It’s human nature. It’s virtual rubbernecking. But instead of clicking on his apology video and giving him yet another view, I’m going to ask you to go to YouTube and type something else into the search bar. Type in your greatest fear. Type in your biggest flaw. Type in something you’re too afraid to talk about out loud. I guarantee you will find someone else out there talking about it for you. And for however long you watch, that person will be the face of your YouTube.

So, yes. You can go online and watch Logan Paul or people like Logan Paul. But with all YouTube has to offer, why would you want to?

Allison Raskin is a New York Times bestselling co-author of "I Hate Everyone But You" and co-creator of the YouTube comedy channel, "Just Between Us," both of which she shares with her best friend and comedy partner, Gaby Dunn. The channel has amassed over 130 million total views and over 750,000 subscribers. Raskin has co-created and starred in a pilot for MTV and developed original half-hour pilots with 20th Century Fox, FX and YouTube Red.