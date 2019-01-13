Get the Think newsletter.

Did you see what Joe & Nicolle, Chris, Rachel, Chris and Lawrence had to say on MSNBC? In case you missed it, we've picked their best moments for you, noted and quoted.

I think this government shutdown provides an opportunity to actually look at the foundation not only of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign but Donald Trump’s administration… the state of the Republican Party …and conservatism. In fact, it is based on a caravan of lies. Joe Scarborough, on what the shutdown reveals about President Trump and the GOP

Watch the full segment from January 7

He said '[Donald Trump] lives in abject terror of his base and Robert Mueller.' And so I think you can't control this one, right? You can't control what Robert Mueller is doing, but the base he can keep. Nicolle Wallace, on a conversation she had with a close Trump ally

Watch the full segment from January 8

A major law enforcement agency, the FBI, is investigating whether the president of the United States, while president, 'had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests.' That's an extraordinary sentence to have associated with an American president. Joy Reid, on The New York Times report that the FBI opened an investigation into President Trump after he fired James Comey

Watch the full segment from January 11

President Trump, of course, has been at the center of the most serious scandals, probably in U.S. history. He's facing the most serious investigations of any president ever. He's probably facing the most serious legal jeopardy of any president in U.S. history. But at the same time his legal defense has been a crazy quilt. Rachel Maddow says historians will note a "weird dichotomy" about Trump's legacy

Watch the full segment from January 9

Donald Trump is at the border and shutting down the government over this entirely ridiculous enterprise, because he almost certainly correctly thinks his political fortunes are dependent on the Steve Kings of the world and the people who love him. People animated by bigotry and fear, people who've come to view their identity as existentially under threat from desperate Honduran moms in flip flops. Those people cannot be appeased, because what they want is not policy. What they want is an ethnically-pure America — and that's why impasse can't be solved in any normal deal making terms. CHRIS HAYES, ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S BORDER WALL RHETORIC

Watch the full segment from January 10

The big lie of the Trump presidency was in Donald Trump's presidential campaign announcement, three and a half years ago. LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CLAIM THAT MEXICO WOULD FUND HIS BORDER WALL

Watch the full segment from January 10

Check back next week for more MSNBC moments.