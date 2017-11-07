With flags at half mast across the nation, Americans are on our knees this week, weeping and mourning over the babies and grandmothers, husbands and daughters who were gunned down during worship at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning. Sheila Pomeroy, who lost her daughter, Belle, along with most of her church family, begged us in her grief to please not forget Sutherland Springs. We cannot.

After months of national debate about taking a knee, another massacre in a sanctuary is a visceral reminder of why our bodies assume this posture when we are mourning. Churches have altars and kneeling benches because they are spaces set aside for us to cry out to heaven for the help that no one on earth can offer. As Luke’s gospel records, in his hour of crisis, our Lord knelt and prayed (Luke 22:41).

We go to our knees in prayer. But in the Christian tradition, our Lord teaches us to ask, “Thy kingdom come… on earth, as it is in heaven.” Though we look to heaven for comfort, God is clear: The answer to our grief lies in the pursuit of love and justice in our common life.

These are vitally important lessons, even if they are becoming harder and harder to hear. According to analysis from Dallas Drake, a criminologist at the Center for Homicide Research in Minneapolis and Carl Chinn, a church-security consultant based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, violent incidents in houses of worship generally are increasing.