No issue defines the Republican Party more than immigration and no issue has a more energizing and polarizing effect on the Republican base.

It’s hard to find a better example of this then President Donald Trump's own comments. As first reported Thursday night by the Washington Post, Trump asked in a meeting “why do we want all these people from shithole countries coming here?” referring to immigrants from Africa, Haiti and El Salvador. Trump then noted he would prefer to see more people coming to the United States from places like Norway.

Although Trump’s vulgarity sparked instant and justified condemnation from virtually all corners, at least one former Trump administration official noted that “there’s a large segment of voters who it resonates with as anti-PC 'straight talk.'"

Over time, I have watched as immigration has become a vehicle used by many in the Republican Party to promote their xenophobic and at times racist world views, all under the guise of security and rule of law. So while Trump may represent the latest iteration of the problem, he certainly didn’t create it.

Take for example, a very special California special election ten years ago. In 2006, San Diego Congressman Randy “Duke” Cunningham was ensnarled in a massive corruption and lobbying scandal that resulted in his resignation and imprisonment. He was ultimately replaced by a carpet-bagging former Congressman-turned-lobbyist who won a special election featuring 17 candidates by running exclusively on the issue of illegal immigration.

That candidate’s name was Brian Bilbray and his was the first congressional campaign I ever worked on.