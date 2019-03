Home DNA Testing: is your privacy at risk of a data breach? 10:55 copied!

Millions of Americans have taken at-home DNA tests like Ancestry, 23andMe, and MyHeritage. With news of the recent data breach affecting genetic testing company MyHeritage — and law enforcement using GEDMatch and FamilyTreeDNA to tie suspects to crimes — how concerned should you be about your privacy? THINK Again talks with experts who believe the risks may outweigh the benefits.

