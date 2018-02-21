Sign up for the THINK newsletter

When cities go to war: why tax incentives are 'terrible'

In a concerted effort to attract jobs, cities, counties and states give private companies huge tax incentives to locate their operations within that jurisdiction. According to former Kansas City auditor and mayor Mark Funkhouser, these tax breaks are essentially fraudulent bribes and should be illegal.Feb.21.2018

