If you’re restless in your career, but worried you don’t have what it takes to land something different, it’s time for an adjustment — in your thinking. You may not realize it, but you probably already have impressive skills that will translate well in other industries. If you're considering reinventing your career in 2018, here’s a look at 10 tout-able talents that are impressive across the board.

1. Ability to solve a problem

Some people know how to identify problems and find ways to solve those problems, and others don’t, explains Kara Goldin, CEO of hint flavored water, who left a career in e-commerce at AOL to found her company. Problem solvers know how to dig in for answers and they don’t come up for air until they find them, Goldin says. Many companies today are looking for individuals who can either solve problems for a product that currently exists, or who can develop new products that solve problems.

2. Desire to learn

“It says a lot to me when I see that people are open to learning about another industry,” Goldin says. “If someone has spent time shadowing or interning, I can tell they are committed to making a switch, even if they haven’t spent years working in the field.” Whenever you have an opportunity to highlight your willingness to jump in and immerse yourself in your new industry, take it, she says. “It’s the best way to show that you’re going to see this through, that you’re not just trying on a new hat.”

3. Passion

Sometimes, it’s your hunger for a role or a product that will set you apart, Goldin says. “When people walk in my door and tell me how much they love my product, that counts for a lot. I am a big believer that passion trumps experience,” she explains. Because passion is often what gives people the motivation to roll up their sleeves and do what it takes to learn, it’s one of the best qualities you can show a hiring manager during an interview.