Budget airlines are offering rock-bottom fares, and traditional airlines are fighting back with basic economy bargains. “It’s never been a better time to spend less money on airfare,” says DealRay founder Dan Kohn. Follow these tips before you book your next flight to keep your add-on costs from skyrocketing.

1. Beat the baggage charge

Savings: Up to $400 or more

Baggage fees are the biggest post-ticket hit to your wallet. Your fare might cover one “personal item.” That’s a small backpack or duffel bag that fits under the seat in front of you. With some creative wardrobe planning, you can fit everything you need in a bag this size. (Check size and weight limits on your airline’s web site — they vary.) If you’ll need to carry-on or check a bag, reserve it when you book your ticket. Prices climb if you add bags online later, at check-in, or at the gate, where they could be double.

Watch the fine print — some airlines charge baggage fees per leg. So, a round-trip flight with a stopover each way would have fees for four legs. If you’re traveling with other people, sharing a larger bag can keep your costs down.