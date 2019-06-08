What's that song ... “Summertime and the living’s easy”? Well, it's clearly not about swimsuit shopping. Whether we’re shopping online or in person, the arduous process is undoubtedly one of the summer rituals we look forward to the least — except maybe the dozens of mosquito bites.
Luckily, we’re making it easy on you this year. After all, soaking up the sun (wearing sunscreen, of course!) and cooling off in the pool is one of the best parts of the season. We’ve scoured the plus-size swimsuit market, asked regular women about their faves, and went to plus-size bloggers for their recommendations to come up with these nine picks.
Tempt Me One-Piece Vintage Swimsuit
“As a plus-sized gal, I am always looking for swimsuits with great coverage that I don't look like I'm about to spill out of,” says Ashley Taylor, creator of My Sweet Ambivert Life. This swimsuit has removable straps, a flattering ruffle, and a sexy off-the-shoulder flair. And with tons of patterns and colors to choose from, there’s a look that will appeal to everyone.
Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Heiress Bikini
Supermodel Ashley Graham has teamed up with the bathing suit brand Swimsuits for All to design and model a super-chic collection of plus-size swimwear. While this dangly chain is removable, it also adds a little something sparkly to the top or the bottom of the suit for those beach days when you’re feeling, well, a little extra.
The Sidestroke
This highly rated, best-selling swimsuit provides support, flexibility, and style all in one, thanks to the luxe, Italian-made fabric. The one-shoulder strap, plus the asymmetrical design, compliments all shapes and sizes -— and with nine colorways to choose from, everyone is sure to find a color combo they love.
Curvy Beach Triangle Top and Bottom
Curvy Beach is one of the first companies to design string bikinis specifically for plus-sizes. “Their bikinis work even on large busts, and the cut is all about letting your body be the way it is,” says Sarah Chiwaya, a plus fashion blogger and founder of Curvily. “While that definitely sounded scary when I first heard of it, wearing one ended up being incredibly comfortable and empowering for me, and now I own a bunch!”
Top:
Bottom:
The EveryBody Wrap Swimsuit
This versatile wrap swimsuit is made from flattering, lightweight compression fabric, which also provides UV protection and moisture wicking features. “I just came back from a two-week beach vacation and this was my go-to swimsuit,” writes one satisfied customer. “The fabric feels so silky (no annoying elastic digging into your skin), and I felt just as secure paddle boarding and kayaking as I did lounging by the pool.”
Figleaves Curve Harness Bikini
“This stylish, colorful bikini screams summer,” says Allena Rissa, founder of The Better Fit. The top is molded with underwire to provide ample support, it’s extremely comfortable to wear for hours at the beach, she notes. The high-waisted bottoms feature chic cutouts, and give you an hourglass figure when paired with the top.
Top:
Bottom:
Alpine Butterfly Leopard Print Goddess Swimsuit
“Alpine Butterfly is one of my go-tos for high-end, fashion-forward swimwear,” Chiwaya says. “Their last collection was inspired by the over-the-top glamour of 90's supermodels like Naomi Campbell, and I want every piece.” The suits are well made and surprisingly supportive too, even the styles without built-in bras, she notes.
The Busty Bralette
Designed specifically for ladies wearing cup sizes DD and above, this style was inspired by the brand’s best-selling bralette. As one reviewer gushed, “Finally a swim top that fits me, doesn't feel like I'm going to fall out, and is super comfortable!”
Miraclesuit One-Piece
This suit stands out above the rest for many reasons: The proprietary Miratex fabric and underwire bra supports without constricting; the stretch fibers provide shapewear-level control; and the plunging V-neckline adds just the right amount of sexiness.
NEXT: Best sunscreens, according to these dermatologists
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.