By Margaret O'Malley

If spring cleaning is an item that never quite got checked off your weekend to-do list, there's still time to tackle a few deep cleaning tasks before the unofficial start of summer. This guide assumes you've got a regular cleaning system in the works — whether it's a weekend marathon cleaning session (guilty) or a regular weekday routine — so instead we've focused on four to eight things in each room you're probably not doing on a weekly or monthly basis — or you're just overlooking all together (just look up at that dingy ceiling fan).

We've found a few better ways to make deep(ish) cleaning even easier — in many cases, using supplies you already have in your pantry or dresser drawer (think: baking soda and vinegar and an old pair of socks). To get started, just click on the circles on the graphic of each room to see the item and then click over to the story to see how it's done.

Bathroom

Target soap scum, limescale on your shower head, a dirty toothbrush holder and more.

Bedroom

Clean a dirty mattress, Kondo your messy drawers and freshen up your curtains and bed linens with these quick and easy tips.

Kitchen

Freshen up your kitchen sink, sanitize your germy sponges and descale your neglected coffee pot.

Living Room

Clean under couch cushions, tackle that filthy keyboard and remote and remove pet hair and stains.

Have an indispensable cleaning hack? Send us a message and let us know.

Graphics by Robin Muccari for NBC News