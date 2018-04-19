3 reasons you're suffering from career burnout

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

We often joke about wearing different “hats” during the workday. If you’re reviewing an intern’s work, you’ll put on your “manager hat,” and if you switch gears to talking through a problem with a client, you’ll put on your “customer service hat.” Depending on your role within the company, you might wear a dozen or more of these hats throughout any given day — and you might even be celebrated for it.

Colloquially, this metaphor works. Our professional lives are rarely as simple as fulfilling just one set of responsibilities, so it helps us compartmentalize and makes sense of our more complex tasks throughout the day.

But is this really the best way to work?

Responsibility Creep

When you start a role within a company, it’s usually for a defined set of responsibilities related to your core area of expertise. As you spend more time in that role, you may be asked to take on new responsibilities, cover for someone who has since left the company, and expand your current workload to peripheral areas. Eager to get that next raise or promotion, you might take these new responsibilities on, without realizing what they’re doing to your work schedule.

This “responsibility creep” ultimately increases your workload, both in the sheer number of tasks you have to complete and the diversity of those tasks. If you’re spending more hours on work, and are forced to confront challenges outside your realm of expertise, you’re going to accumulate excess stress. And as we all know, stress changes your mind and body, making you more susceptible to illness, compromising your mental health, and even lowering your productivity. If sustained, it can even lead you to career burnout.

Specialization and Generalization

In almost any professional area, it’s better to specialize than it is to generalize, and for several reasons. Picking a single strategy and following through on it is essential if you want to pinpoint your mistakes and be consistent in your development. Spending more time on your area of expertise allows you to be extremely competitive in one area, rather than blending into a sea of people who share your limited skillsets. And of course, if you’re exceptionally skilled in one area (such as finance), you’ll naturally be more productive and make more money handling tasks related to that area, as opposed to an area you know nothing about (such as sales). In this example, any time you spend in sales will make you less productive immediately, will dampen your financial skills development, and will make it harder to gauge your career progression.